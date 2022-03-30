Dyson’s air-purifying headphones could be the worst tech product ever in 2022

Jake Dyson unveils new Dyson Zone air-purifying headphones, Photo Credit: Matt Alexander/PA Wire

I have and love my Dyson Handstick vacuum cleaner, but their latest product, Dyson Zone Air Purifying Headphones, is Dyson’s first foray into wearable technology. While I generally support tech companies trying new products, it sounds ridiculous and I think it’s not successful.

With the backdrop of COVID and poor air quality resulting from global emissions, I understand the need or desire to make mobile, wearable air purifiers have some value. We’ve seen Razer try this with the Zephyr and that quickly sold out, but what Dyson tries to do is combine it with a set of headphones.

Generally creating device convergence is something we…