Dyson’s Air Purifying Headphones Filter City Smoke and Pollutants—Here’s How It Works

Dyson made its first headphones to boast advanced noise cancellation and high-fidelity audio, but it’s also its first wearable purifier that captures air pollution and delivers purified air directly to the user’s face.

Nicknamed the Dyson Zone, the air-purifying headphones are the home appliance company’s “first step” into wearable technology. Equipped with dual-layer filters on each earcup and a Noteworthy Non-contact visor, over-ear headphones aim to keep air quality and noise pollution under control.

In Announcement, Dyson confirmed that the Dyson Zone will launch in the autumn of 2022 and will be available in-store and on Dyson.com. While the price is yet to be disclosed, you can Sign up To learn more about these quirky, eco-friendly cans.

