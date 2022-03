Dyson is bringing its expertise to a new market with the launch of the Dyson Zone, a wearable air purifier and noise-canceling headphones in one.

It may sound like the dreamy device amid the pandemic, but Dyson has been working on it for nearly six years. You eventually went through 500 prototypes with the zone seen in front of you.

At a time when we are all a little more aware of air quality, the Dyson Zone could be the solution to your pollution concerns. The…