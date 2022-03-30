E. coli: Boutoni pizza at the origin of fluctuating cases in France

Until now the link was “possible”, now it has been proven. of “confirmed a link” between several severe cases of hemolytic-uremic syndrome (HUS) and “consumption of frozen pizza from the Frac’up range of Boutoni brands contaminated with Escherichia coli bacteria (E. coli, editor’s note)” does analysis. announced general directorate of health ,

France has known, in fact, since the end of February E. coli These cases, which cause kidney failure, occur especially in children.

withdrawal-recall

At this stage, no fewer than 75 cases have been reported in 12 regions of metropolitan France. According to the health authority, “41 serious cases have been identified, i.e. 14 more cases as compared to the last update on March 17” and “34 additional cases are being assessed”. The age of children affected by this disease is from 1 to 18 years. ” from them…