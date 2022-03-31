E.ON blames Martin Lewis for ‘bringing down Britain’ as energy venue crashes ahead of rise

Energy firm E.ON blames money-saving expert Martin Lewis after suppliers’ websites crashed ahead of Friday’s price hike.

E.ON, British Gas and EDF were among the sites struggling to cope with demand this morning.

The tweet, likely tongue in cheek, was posted as customers raised questions about meter readings.

The E.ON profile said: “Unfortunately today every supplier’s website and phone lines are being affected.

“Martin has once again made unprecedented calls to bring down Britain. We can assist you if you respond to our private message providing the details requested.”

Mr Lewis has since shared a Twitter user’s response to an EON message, saying: ‘Their cheek is blaming it on you!’

Website issues – which appears to be a…