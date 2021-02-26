E Parivahan Vyavastha Himachal (HP) – Online Registration, Services List, Apply @onlinehpdt.org

Complete Details about E Parivahan Vyavastha Himachal (HP), Online Services List, Apply Online @ onlinehpdt.org

In making the government services digital, the Himachal Pradesh Department of Transport (HPDT) launched an online platform. Through this HPDT Portal, the online applicants can avail themselves of the different services related to Transport. The online services include Pay Token Tax, Pay SRT, Apply for NOC, Driving License Related Services, etc. To avail of these services, the online applicants can directly visit the official portal and register online.

The interested applicants should go to the web portal onlinehpdt.org and avail themselves of the various services of HPDT.

E Parivahan Vyavastha Himachal (HP)

This article explains the online procedure to apply for the different HPDT Services, Services List, and Online Registration Procedures on the official portal.

List of Services of E Parivahan Vyavastha HP

Let us find out the list of services that the applicants can avail of on the official portal.

Apply for Contract Carriage Permit

Apply for Special Permit

Apply for Stage Carriage Permit Renewal

Apply for State Carriage Permit Related Services

Apply for Vehicle Model Approval

Driving License Related Services

Apply for Fitness (Commercial Vehicles)

Pay National Permit Authorisation Fee

Pay Tax Other State Vehicles

Book Special Registration Mark

Book Appointment for Fitness

Pay SRT

Pay Token Tax

Book Appointment Fitness

Book Appointment for LL/DL Test

Vehicle Related Basic Services

Apply for Goods/Taxi/Maxi/PSV/Permit

HPDT E Parivahan Vyavastha New User Registration Process

Let us see the online procedure to explain the process to register as a new user on the official portal.

Visit the Official Portal of HPDT.

It takes the online user to the Home Page Below.

Click on the: For New User, Create an Account.

It then opens up the online registration form below.

Enter/Select the State, District, RTO, First Name, Last Name, Email, and Mobile Number.

Click on the Registration Button.

It then generates an OTP to your Registered Mobile Number.

Enter the OTP Received to your Mobile Number in the respective field.

It then displays the below page where the applicants can change the password as shown below.

Go Back to the Login Page and Click on the Login Button to enter into the Dashboard.

It then sends an OTP to your Registered Mobile Number.

Enter the OTP in the respective field as shown below.

Click on the Submit Button.

It then takes the online user to the Dashboard below.

E Parivahan Vyavastha Apply for Contract Carriage Permit @ onlinehpdt.org

Let us see the online procedure to apply for the Contract Carriage Permit Services.

Being a Registered User, Go to the Dashboard by entering your Login Credentials.

Click on the Services Menu in the Dashboard.

Select Contract Carriage Permits sub-menu option.

Click on Apply for Permit button on the top right corner.

Enter necessary details and click on Save and Continue button.

Select/Enter RTO, Name of the Applicant, Name of the Father or Husband, House Number, Village/City/Town, State, District, Pin Code, and Mobile Number.

Click on the Save and Continue Button.

When a user clicks on the Save button, a reference number is generated to their application.

Enter Operation mode details, attach any ID Proof, attach your Un-Employment certificate and Bonafide Himachal certificate.

Click Save and Continue button.

Enter new or old vehicle details, permit details, check all the terms and conditions.

Click on Save and Continue button.

The applicant can see the preview of their application form and make payment to submit their application.

Click on the Preview Application button to see the preview.

Click on Proceed button.

Then click on the Pay Button and complete the payment.

In the final step, the application process will get successful, as shown below.

How to Apply for HP E Parivahan Vyavastha Stage Carriage Permit Services Online

Let us see the online procedure to apply for the Stage Carriage Permit Services.

Being a Registered User, Go to the Dashboard by entering your Login Credentials.

Click on the Services Menu in the Dashboard.

Select Stage Carriage Permits sub-menu option.

Click on the Services Menu and then select the stage carriage Permits sub menu.

The applicant will be navigated to the stage carriage page.

The user can view and apply for the permit on a new published routed by the department by clicking on the route permit button (Top right corner).

Then the user will be directed to the application form to apply for the permit on new routes.

User must have to fill all the input fields to apply for Route Permit and follow the application form in steps.

In Step 1, the applicant should enter his/her basic details.

The candidate must read the checklist carefully and fill in personal details with real data.

Click on the ‘Save & Continue’ button.

Select/Enter RTO, Name of the Applicant, Name of the Father or Husband, House Number, Village/City/Town, State, District, Pin Code, and Mobile Number.

Click on the Save and Continue button.

It then generates a system-generated application number, as shown above.

The online user should Select District and RTA from the drop-down menu option to view the list of routes.

On clicking Routes, the system displays the list of routes to the user, from which the user can select a route and click to save and continue.

User will fill in the details of the existing stage carriage and contract carriage permit details.

The applicants can enter the Multiple permits by entering the number of permits and then their details.

In the next section, the applicants should upload the Aadhar Card, Scanned Un-Employment Certificate, Scanned Certificate of Bonafide Himachal, Ex-Service Man Certificate, Co-operative Society certificate in the form of PDF/Image.

Moreover, the user must check all the declarations checkboxes to continue to the next step on the click to save & continue button.

In step 4, the applicant can view the application’s preview by clicking on the Preview Button, as shown below.

If you click on the Pay and Continue, it displays the payment Page as shown below.

After the online payment process is completed, the user’s application with the system-generated application number will be forwarded to the RTO for scrutiny.

How to Apply for Himachal HPDT New Vehicle Model Approval Application

Let us see the online procedure to apply for the Vehicle Model Approval Services.

Being a Registered User, Go to the Dashboard by entering your Login Credentials.

Click on the Services Menu in the Dashboard.

Click on the Services Menu and then select the Vehicle Model Approval sub-menu.

Enter the Name, Designation of the Applicant, Street, Village/Town/City, Pin Code, and Mobile Number.

Click on Save and Continue.

It then generates the application number below.

Under the Applicant Details Section, Enter the Name Of Manufacturer Company (M/S), Engine Make, Base Model Name, Engine Type, Chassis No., Type Of Model Approval, and Vehicle for Use (Personal, Personal and Commercial and For Construction).

Under the Vehicle Standardisation, Enter/Select the Fuel Type, Turbo Charged or Not, B.S Norms, Type of Vehicle, and Class of Vehicle.

Click on the Save and Button.

Continue the further steps with the Vehicle Details, Payment, and Final Submit button.

Apply for Contract Carriage Extension on HPDT Himachal Portal

Let us see the procedure to apply for the Contract Carriage Extension on the HPDT Portal.

Visit the Official Portal of HPDT Himachal.

It takes the online user to the Home Page.

Click on the Login Button and Enter into the Dashboard by using the Login Credentials.

Click on the Contract Carriage Extension on the left side of the page.

Click on the Apply for Extension on the right side of the page.

Select CC Application and Grant Letter.

Then, Continue the rest of the process and finish the extension process.

Apply for Stage Carriage Extension on E Parivahan E Vyavastha Himachal Portal

Let us see the procedure to apply for the Stage Carriage Extension on the HPDT Portal.

Visit the Official Portal of HPDT Himachal.

It takes the online user to the Home Page.

Click on the Login Button and Enter into the Dashboard by using the Login Credentials.

Click on the Stage Carriage Extension on the left side of the page.

Click on the Apply for Extension on the right side of the page.

Select SC Application and Grant Letter.

Then, Continue the rest of the process and finish the extension process.

Apply for the Other Services on E Parivahan Vayvastha Himachal Portal

The interested applicants can visit the other services on the Himachal Pradesh Department of Transport (HPDT) Portal.

The applicants can visit the Home Page and Click on services from the given services list below.

HPDT Official Services

Address :

Directorate of Transport,

Parivahan Bhavan,

Shimla

Pin Code: 171004

Contact : 0177-2654185

Email ID: [email protected]

