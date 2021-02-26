LATEST

E Parivahan Vyavastha Himachal (HP) – Online Registration, Services List, Apply @onlinehpdt.org

Complete Details about E Parivahan Vyavastha Himachal (HP), Online Services List, Apply Online @ onlinehpdt.org

In making the government services digital, the Himachal Pradesh Department of Transport (HPDT) launched an online platform. Through this HPDT Portal, the online applicants can avail themselves of the different services related to Transport. The online services include Pay Token Tax, Pay SRT, Apply for NOC, Driving License Related Services, etc. To avail of these services, the online applicants can directly visit the official portal and register online.

The interested applicants should go to the web portal onlinehpdt.org and avail themselves of the various services of HPDT.

E Parivahan Vyavastha Himachal (HP)

This article explains the online procedure to apply for the different HPDT Services, Services List, and Online Registration Procedures on the official portal.

List of Services of E Parivahan Vyavastha HP

Let us find out the list of services that the applicants can avail of on the official portal.

  • Apply for Contract Carriage Permit
  • Apply for Special Permit
  • Apply for Stage Carriage Permit Renewal
  • Apply for State Carriage Permit Related Services
  • Apply for Vehicle Model Approval
  • Driving License Related Services
  • Apply for Fitness (Commercial Vehicles)
  • Pay National Permit Authorisation Fee
  • Pay Tax Other State Vehicles
  • Book Special Registration Mark
  • Book Appointment for Fitness
  • Pay SRT
  • Pay Token Tax
  • Book Appointment Fitness
  • Book Appointment for LL/DL Test
  • Vehicle Related Basic Services
  • Apply for Goods/Taxi/Maxi/PSV/Permit

HPDT E Parivahan Vyavastha New User Registration Process

Let us see the online procedure to explain the process to register as a new user on the official portal.

  • Visit the Official Portal of HPDT.
  • It takes the online user to the Home Page Below.
HPDT Portal New User Registration Process
  • Click on the: For New User, Create an Account.
HPDT Portal New User Registration Process
  • It then opens up the online registration form below.
HPDT Portal New User Registration Process
  • Enter/Select the State, District, RTO, First Name, Last Name, Email, and Mobile Number.
  • Click on the Registration Button.
  • It then generates an OTP to your Registered Mobile Number.
HPDT Portal New User Registration Process
  • Enter the OTP Received to your Mobile Number in the respective field.
  • It then displays the below page where the applicants can change the password as shown below.
HPDT Portal New User Registration Process
  • Go Back to the Login Page and Click on the Login Button to enter into the Dashboard.
HPDT Portal New User Registration Process
  • It then sends an OTP to your Registered Mobile Number.
  • Enter the OTP in the respective field as shown below.
HPDT Portal New User Registration Process
  • Click on the Submit Button.
  • It then takes the online user to the Dashboard below.

E Parivahan Vyavastha Apply for Contract Carriage Permit @ onlinehpdt.org

Let us see the online procedure to apply for the Contract Carriage Permit Services.

  • Being a Registered User, Go to the Dashboard by entering your Login Credentials.
  • Click on the Services Menu in the Dashboard.
Contract Carriage Permit
  • Select Contract Carriage Permits sub-menu option.
Contract Carriage Permit
  • Click on Apply for Permit button on the top right corner. 
Contract Carriage Permit
  • Enter necessary details and click on Save and Continue button. 
  • Select/Enter RTO, Name of the Applicant, Name of the Father or Husband, House Number, Village/City/Town, State, District, Pin Code, and Mobile Number.
Apply Contract Carriage Permit
  • Click on the Save and Continue Button.
  • When a user clicks on the Save button, a reference number is generated to their application.
  • Enter Operation mode details, attach any ID Proof, attach your Un-Employment certificate and Bonafide Himachal certificate. 
  • Click Save and Continue button.
  • Enter new or old vehicle details, permit details, check all the terms and conditions.
Apply Contract Carriage Permit
  •  Click on Save and Continue button.
  • The applicant can see the preview of their application form and make payment to submit their application. 
Apply Contract Carriage Permit
  • Click on the Preview Application button to see the preview.
Apply Contract Carriage Permit
  • Click on Proceed button.
  • Then click on the Pay Button and complete the payment. 
Apply Contract Carriage Permit
  • In the final step, the application process will get successful, as shown below.
Apply Contract Carriage Permit

How to Apply for HP E Parivahan Vyavastha Stage Carriage Permit Services Online 

Let us see the online procedure to apply for the Stage Carriage Permit Services.

  • Being a Registered User, Go to the Dashboard by entering your Login Credentials.
  • Click on the Services Menu in the Dashboard.

E Parivahan Vyavastha Stage Carriage Permit Services
  • Select Stage Carriage Permits sub-menu option.
  • Click on the Services Menu and then select the stage carriage Permits sub menu.
E Parivahan Vyavastha Stage Carriage Permit Services
  • The applicant will be navigated to the stage carriage page.
  • The user can view and apply for the permit on a new published routed by the department by clicking on the route permit button (Top right corner).
  • Then the user will be directed to the application form to apply for the permit on new routes. 
E Parivahan Vyavastha Stage Carriage Permit Services
  • User must have to fill all the input fields to apply for Route Permit and follow the application form in steps. 
  • In Step 1, the applicant should enter his/her basic details.
E Parivahan Vyavastha Stage Carriage Permit Services
  • The candidate must read the checklist carefully and fill in personal details with real data.
  •  Click on the ‘Save & Continue’ button. 
  • Select/Enter RTO, Name of the Applicant, Name of the Father or Husband, House Number, Village/City/Town, State, District, Pin Code, and Mobile Number.
  • Click on the Save and Continue button.
E Parivahan Vyavastha Stage Carriage Permit Services
  • It then generates a system-generated application number, as shown above.
  • The online user should Select District and RTA from the drop-down menu option to view the list of routes. 
E Parivahan Vyavastha Stage Carriage Permit Services
  • On clicking Routes, the system displays the list of routes to the user, from which the user can select a route and click to save and continue.
  • User will fill in the details of the existing stage carriage and contract carriage permit details. 
E Parivahan Vyavastha Stage Carriage Permit Services
  • The applicants can enter the Multiple permits by entering the number of permits and then their details.
  • In the next section, the applicants should upload the Aadhar Card, Scanned Un-Employment Certificate, Scanned Certificate of Bonafide Himachal, Ex-Service Man Certificate, Co-operative Society certificate in the form of PDF/Image.
E Parivahan Vyavastha Stage Carriage Permit Services
  • Moreover, the user must check all the declarations checkboxes to continue to the next step on the click to save & continue button. 
  • In step 4, the applicant can view the application’s preview by clicking on the Preview Button, as shown below.
E Parivahan Vyavastha Stage Carriage Permit Services
  • If you click on the Pay and Continue, it displays the payment Page as shown below.
E Parivahan Vyavastha Stage Carriage Permit Services
  • After the online payment process is completed, the user’s application with the system-generated application number will be forwarded to the RTO for scrutiny.
E Parivahan Vyavastha Stage Carriage Permit Services

How to Apply for Himachal HPDT New Vehicle Model Approval Application

Let us see the online procedure to apply for the Vehicle Model Approval Services.

  • Being a Registered User, Go to the Dashboard by entering your Login Credentials.
  • Click on the Services Menu in the Dashboard.
  • Click on the Services Menu and then select the Vehicle Model Approval sub-menu.
  • Enter the Name, Designation of the Applicant, Street, Village/Town/City, Pin Code, and Mobile Number.
  • Click on Save and Continue.
  • It then generates the application number below.
HPDT New Vehicle Model Approval Application
  • Under the Applicant Details Section, Enter the Name Of Manufacturer Company (M/S), Engine Make, Base Model Name, Engine Type, Chassis No., Type Of Model Approval, and Vehicle for Use (Personal, Personal and Commercial and For Construction).
HPDT New Vehicle Model Approval Application
  • Under the Vehicle Standardisation, Enter/Select the Fuel Type, Turbo Charged or Not, B.S Norms, Type of Vehicle, and Class of Vehicle.
  • Click on the Save and Button.
  • Continue the further steps with the Vehicle Details, Payment, and Final Submit button.

Apply for Contract Carriage Extension on HPDT Himachal Portal 

Let us see the procedure to apply for the Contract Carriage Extension on the HPDT Portal.

  • Visit the Official Portal of HPDT Himachal.
  • It takes the online user to the Home Page.
Apply for Contract Carriage Extension
  • Click on the Login Button and Enter into the Dashboard by using the Login Credentials.
Apply for Contract Carriage Extension
  • Click on the Contract Carriage Extension on the left side of the page.
  • Click on the Apply for Extension on the right side of the page.
  • Select CC Application and Grant Letter.
  • Then, Continue the rest of the process and finish the extension process.

Apply for Stage Carriage Extension on E Parivahan E Vyavastha Himachal Portal 

Let us see the procedure to apply for the Stage Carriage Extension on the HPDT Portal.

  • Visit the Official Portal of HPDT Himachal.
  • It takes the online user to the Home Page.
Stage Carriage Extension on E Parivahan E Vyavastha
  • Click on the Login Button and Enter into the Dashboard by using the Login Credentials.
Apply Stage Carriage Extension on E Parivahan E Vyavastha
  • Click on the Stage Carriage Extension on the left side of the page.
  • Click on the Apply for Extension on the right side of the page.
Apply Stage Carriage Extension on E Parivahan E Vyavastha
  • Select SC Application and Grant Letter.
  • Then, Continue the rest of the process and finish the extension process.

Apply for the Other Services on E Parivahan Vayvastha Himachal Portal 

  • The interested applicants can visit the other services on the Himachal Pradesh Department of Transport (HPDT) Portal. 
  • The applicants can visit the Home Page and Click on services from the given services list below.

Other Services on E Parivahan Vayvastha

Quick Links

HPDT Official Services

Address :

Directorate of Transport, 

Parivahan Bhavan,

Shimla

Pin Code: 171004

Contact : 0177-2654185

Email ID: [email protected]

E Parivahan Vyavastha Himachal HP FAQ’s

What is the full form of HPDT concerning the HPDT Himachal Article?

The full form of HPDT Concerning the following article is Himachal Pradesh Department of Transport.

Who can avail of the services of the Himachal HPDT Portal?

All the Himachal Pradesh State vehicle owners are eligible for availing of the services on the Himachal HPDT Portal.

Do I need to create an account online on the E Parivahan Vyavastha Himachal Portal?

Yes, the applicants should create an account for availing all E Parivahan Vyavastha Himachal Portal services.

What are the other services that an applicant can avail of on the official portal?

The applicants can avail of Online Fee Payment, Apply / Download Grant Letter, Application Status, etc.

