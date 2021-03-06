Loading...

Complete details about E Stamp UP, apply for Rs. Stamp papers up to 10, 50, 100, 500, online registration form @ shcilestamp.com .

In a recent move, the Uttar Pradesh state government has initiated another initiation in the state. This time, the UP government is focusing on making low-value e-tickets available to citizens. This initiative now helps people to buy low price tickets without any stamp sellers. In addition, applicants can purchase various tickets worth Rs. Tickets up to 10, 50, 100 and 500 rupees.

Interested applicants can visit the official portal shcilestamp.com and register online on the official portal.

“Low-value e-stamps are on demand in the state, and it is important to ensure their availability. In view of this, and for ease of doing business, on February 25, 2021, the government approved online e-stamps (self-printing) by st 500. “

E Stamp UP

This article explains the online process to apply for Rs. 10, 50,100, and 500 stamp papers and online registration forms.

E-stamp UP new user registration online @ schilestamp.com

See the step-by-step guide to create a new user registration on the E Step UP portal. Applying for E Stamp UP is a mandatory process.

E Stamp Go to the official portal of UP.

This then takes the online users to the home page.

Click on the Register Now button on the same page.

Enter / Select User ID, Password, Confirm Password, Security Question, Answer.

Select a user type from several options: corporate or individual / proprietor firm or partnership firm or registered IMP-ACC.

Here we have selected the option: Individual / proprietor firm.

Enter / Select First Name, Last Name, Gender, Date of Birth, PAN Number, PAN Number, Business, Mobile Number, Correspondence Address, City, PIN Code and State and Email ID.

Under bank details, enter / select beneficiary name, bank name, bank branch, bank account number and bank IFSC code.

Enter the captcha code and click on the announcement checkbox.

Verify all details and click on save button.

It then shows an alert that your account has been successfully registered.

Apply for Rs. Up to 10, 50, 100, 500 stamp paper U.P.

Go to your registered email and open the mail in the inbox.

Click on the User ID Activation link.

Click on: Click here to login.

It then redirects the online applicant to the login page.

Verify the user ID, password, code, code, and click on the sign in button.

It then opens the user dashboard, as shown below.

Choose the status on the home page of the dashboard and click on the Proceed button.

This takes online users to the page below.

Select the state (the UP state option is not yet updated on the portal).

Select the option for e-stamp certificate collection. (Deputy Registrar Office of the nearest Registrar Branch).

Select the stamp duty type, registration stamp duty type or non-regression stamp duty.

Click on the Proceed button.

It then lands the online user on the Create Online User page.

Enter Purchase by Buyer Mobile, Buyer Mail, Article Details.

Enter a description of the document and consideration value.

If there is no consideration price, please enter zero.

Enter First Party Name, Address Line 1, Address Line 2, Address Line 3, PIN Code and PAN Number.

Enter the second party name, address line 1, address line 2, address line 3, PIN code and PAN number.

Stamp Duty Paid By Person, Paid By Person By Stamp Duty Amount.

Select the payment mode of stamp duty.

Click on the Save button.

Start the payment process and click on the announcement checkbox.

Click on Proceed Payment.

Enter the card details and now click on payment and complete the payment process.

UP online e-stamping official website

Uttar Pradesh e Stamp FAQ

What is the main objective of UP's online e-stamp initiative? The main objective of the UP e-stamp initiative is that applicants can apply online for low-value tickets directly on the portal. What is the official portal of Stock Holding Corporation India Limited? The official portal of Stock Holding Corporation India Limited is shcilestamp.com. Do I need to create an account to apply for tickets on the UP e-Stamp portal? Online users should create an account on the official portal of the Stock Holding Corporation to apply for an online e-ticket. Can applicants still avail of purchasing tickets outside in offline mode? Yes, applicants can still purchase stamps manually at stamp vendors.