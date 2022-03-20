e vehicles: suzuki will make e vehicle in india: suzuki will make e vehicle in india

: The day is not far, when India will also become a big hub for manufacturing of e-vehicles. Japan’s leading vehicle manufacturing company Suzuki Motor Corporation has planned an investment of $ 1.26 billion in India. With this investment, a factory will be set up here for the manufacture of electric vehicles and batteries.

Factory to be set up in Gujarat

A news in Japan’s daily newspaper ‘Nikkei’ has been told about this. According to this news, there is a proposal to set up a battery unit near Suzuki’s automobile manufacturing unit in Gujarat. The total investment on this new unit is estimated to be around 150 billion yen (US$1.26 billion). Apart from this, electric vehicles will also be promoted in India.

The share of investment announced during the summit

The investment is included in the total investment from Japan announced during the summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida, the news said. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrived in India on Saturday.