BUSINESS

e vehicles: suzuki will make e vehicle in india: suzuki will make e vehicle in india

Posted on
New Delhi: The day is not far, when India will also become a big hub for manufacturing of e-vehicles. Japan’s leading vehicle manufacturing company Suzuki Motor Corporation has planned an investment of $ 1.26 billion in India. With this investment, a factory will be set up here for the manufacture of electric vehicles and batteries.

Factory to be set up in Gujarat
A news in Japan’s daily newspaper ‘Nikkei’ has been told about this. According to this news, there is a proposal to set up a battery unit near Suzuki’s automobile manufacturing unit in Gujarat. The total investment on this new unit is estimated to be around 150 billion yen (US$1.26 billion). Apart from this, electric vehicles will also be promoted in India.

The share of investment announced during the summit
The investment is included in the total investment from Japan announced during the summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida, the news said. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrived in India on Saturday.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

646
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
532
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
468
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
445
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
425
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
412
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
398
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
387
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech
387
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top