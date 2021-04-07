ENTERTAINMENT

E3 2021: Everything we know about the all-digital gaming convention – Film Daily

Avatar
By
Posted on
E3 2021: Everything we know about the all-digital gaming convention – Film Daily

Finally, the wait is over – E3 expo has announced that they’ll be returning to our small screens by mid-2021! The E3 event is back, well, sort of. They’re kick starting their annual gaming expo with a four-day video stream including all your favorite exhibitors like Nintendo, Xbox and more!

Thanks to COVID-19, the E3 2020 three-day event, in Los Angeles, was canceled for the expo’s “fans, employees, exhibitors, and longtime E3 partners” health & safety. Since then, we’ve seen many tech expos like CES have found ways to share their products in a safe & easy way.

Contents hide
1 What are E3 events?
2 E3 2021
3 “Evolving” E3 2021

What are E3 events?

If you were part of the 66,100 thousand gamers that attended the Los Angeles Convention Center for the E3 2019 expo, then you’ll know that this annual event (except 2020), has been around for twenty years and is bigger than any tech expo you’ll find. In fact, the E3 was the platform used to showcase gaming consoles like the PlayStation 4!

E3 is “the world’s premier event for computer and videogames and related products” operated by the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) who acts as a mediator between gamers & developers. They not only provide a space for innovators, creators, publishers and business leaders, but they provide a place for gaming culture.

The talk for the E3 event to become a virtual expo has been in the works for quite some time – back in February, ESA stated: “We can confirm that we are transforming the E3 experience for 2021 and will soon share exact details on how we’re bringing the global video game community together.”

Now, by promoting E3 through a digital platform, gamers from across the world will be able to share a greater digital experience instead of their usual limited locations. Here’s what we can expect.

E3 2021

According to BBC News, gaming developers like Nintendo, Xbox, Konami, Ubisoft, Capcom, Warner Bros. Games, Take-Two Interactive, and Koch Media are ready for the virtual expo, however, EA, Activision, and Sony won’t be participating nor showcasing any new games.

On the other hand E3’s collaborator Geoff Kieghley won’t be working with the developers this year as he quit the expo in 2020 over a disagreement, as Video Games Chronicle reported. Luckily, the show’s former collaborator sent a message to confirm that the show will continue, but he’s currently focusing on his own online event that he started last year – the Summer Game Fest.

Though the ESA hasn’t given us any sneak peeks to what we can expect, we know that there won’t be any VIP packages or paywall features available, alongside a few demos that will definitely be sent on consumer platforms. E3 2021 will provide these demos over approximately “thousands” of meetings with some assistance from a number of game developers.

“Evolving” E3 2021

It’s to be noted that E3 2012 has been under a lot of pressure from big publishers like EA & Ubisoft due to creating their own highly successful digital events in recent years. Unfortunately, Video Games Chronicle reported the E3 event still desperately needs “the approval of ESA’s membership, which is made of the industry’s biggest game companies” as these massive corporations actually have an enormous influence on the outcome of the show.

The ESA announced: “For more than two decades, E3 has been the premier venue to showcase the best that the video game industry has to offer, while uniting the world through games.”

“We are evolving this year’s E3 into a more inclusive event, but will still look to excite the fans with major reveals and insider opportunities that make this event the indispensable centre stage for video games”, the association stated.

Are you going to attend the E3 Expo? Which developers are you most excited to see? Let us know in the comments below.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
731
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
730
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
726
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
726
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
713
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
705
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
670
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
618
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
587
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
584
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top