E3 2021 : Here’s why EA and Sony will not be participating in this year’s digital E3 event. | The SportsRush

E3 2021 : Here's why EA and Sony will not be participating in this year's digital E3 event.

A recent post by @WickedGoodGames on Twitter revealed that all is not as it seems in the gaming industry. Apparently, two of the biggest names in the Videogaming community will not be a part of E3 this year.

Sony is one of the largest names in electronics. Famous for manufacturing the PlayStation as well as major videogame releases, it is definitely a household name. Some of the notable releases are The Last of Us Series, God of War, and Bloodborne.

The company was started in 1946 by Masaru Ibuka when he opened a shop in Tokyo. The company has since risen to become one of the largest electronics manufacturers in the world, with a worth of $45 billion.

Electronic Arts is the second-largest gaming company in the Americas and Europe by market capitalization. It is known worldwide for its sports series games such as FIFA, NBA, and UFC.  It is also the maker of Battlefield, Need For Speed, and The Sims.

The company was founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, a former employee of Apple. The company has since flourished into a $23 billion MNC and has a firm hold in the gaming market.

Contents hide
1 What companies are participating in E3?
2 Why aren’t Sony and EA participating in E3 this year?

What companies are participating in E3?

This is what WickedGoodGames said about the whole affair:

Why aren’t Sony and EA participating in E3 this year?

Sony’s spokesperson had to say this about the gaming convention:

“We have great respect for the ESA as an organization, but we do not feel the vision of E3 2020 is the right venue for what we are focused on this year.”

This would be the second consecutive year that Sony has skipped E3.

EA is seemingly on the same stance as Sony. Both companies would like to see E3 become an affair that is more open to fan interaction. However, on the other hand, most other companies would like to keep E3 an Industry-led expo.

