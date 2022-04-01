E3 2022 canceled

image , This

Take one out for “world shows” and “world specifics”. E3 will not happen this entire summer, the Entertainment Software Association said in a statement. Kotaku,

news first reported By IGN, confirms what some observers predicted to happen. For 2022, event organizers with the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) did not plan to host an individual event, citing health concerns From the then-nascent Omicron edition in January, though the organization’s statement at the time never explicitly stated that there would be a digital event this year.

“We previously announced that E3 would not be held in person in 2022 due to the ongoing health risks surrounding COVID-19. Today, we announce that there will also be no digital E3 showcase in 2022.”