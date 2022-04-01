E3 2022 completely canceled – channelnews

E3, the annual event showcasing the latest game developers, has been canceled in full for 2022. Due to the pandemic, the past few years have seen E3 clash, with complete cancellations in 2020 and an online event slated for 2021.

Earlier, the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) announced that E3 would not be held in person for 2022, pointing to the idea that it would most likely be held as an online livestream event. However, in a statement gamesbeatESA confirmed that the event would not take place at all.

“We previously announced that E3 would not be held in person in 2022 due to the ongoing health risks surrounding COVID-19. Today, we announce that there will also be no digital E3 showcase in 2022.”