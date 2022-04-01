E3 2022 has been canceled – The Verge

There will be no E3 this year. In a tweet, gaming peripheral maker Razer’s PR Will Powers said that he received an email saying the digital event had been cancelled. IGN reported in the beginningHaving said that he had also independently seen the email confirming the cancellation of E3.

Just got an email… It’s official, officially canceled for E3 Digital 2022. There are a lot of mixed feelings about this… — Will Powers NYC (@WillJPowers) 31 March 2022

The video game trade show and marketing event was originally scheduled to be held in person this year. However, in January, due to the pandemic, E3 was once again moved from an in-person event to an online-only exhibition. Now, it looks like the digital event has been canceled altogether.

