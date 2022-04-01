E3 2022 is cancelled, but a return is planned for 2023

There will be no E3 in 2022. The cancellation makes 2022 just the second year in two and a half decades that E3 hasn’t happened. The other E3-less year was 2020, when the event was canceled due to the lockdown at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The annual Entertainment Software Association trade event began in 1995, and despite its ups and downs in relevance over the years (2007 was terrible), it is consistently regarded as the games industry’s most important event. Last year there was an E3, though it was held online rather than in person at the Los Angeles Convention Center. This year, there will be no physical or online E3. According to the ESA, it has been canceled entirely, although it is not the end of E3 in general.

“E3 will return in 2023 with a stronger energy…