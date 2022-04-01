E3 2022 is officially canceled

[Update: Thu 31st Mar, 2022 21:00 BST]

ESA has provided an official statement to IGN, as reported by Rebekah Valentine,

“We will devote all of our energy and resources to delivering a revitalized physical and digital E3 experience next summer. Whether enjoyed from the show floor or from your favorite devices, 2023 Showcase will bring community, media and industry back together in a new format and interactive experience. We look forward to presenting E3 live from Los Angeles to fans around the world in 2023.”

[Original: Thu 31st Mar, 2022 20:15 BST]

It’s not terribly surprising, but it looks like E3 has been canceled for good this year. Not only is it canceled as “we’ll digitize it instead”, but Cancelled Canceled, as in, “no E3 at all this year”.