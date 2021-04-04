EA Play teams up with Xbox: Is the subscription price worth it? – Film Daily

EA Play’s long awaited team up with Xbox has finally arrived. The new subscription perk for Xbox Game Pass subscribers on both consoles & PC was released on March 18th, 2021 after a few hiccups back in December, when the release for PC was delayed on the day it was meant to be released (talk about bad timing).

EA, or Electronic Art, is the second largest video game company in Europe and the Americas, stationed in Redwood, California. This, of course, makes this team up with Xbox extra epic, allowing subscribers access to a plethora of games on both consoles and PC as well as a 10% discount off the purchase of new games.

Despite all the cool perks, one question does stand out to us as well as potential buyers: is the price really worth it? Let’s count our change and take a deeper look at the price of EA Play.

How much does it cost?

According to the official website, there are two subscription options for people to purchase: EA Play and EA Play Pro. Regular EA Play is $4.99 a month or $29.99 for a full year with EA Play Pro being $14.99 a month or $99.99 for a full year.

EA Play is available for one monthly fee on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC with it being accessible as a standalone subscription or packaged with Xbox Game Pass Unlimited at no extra cost according to the official site.

The subscription takes any major credit & debit cards as well as PayPal with payments automatically being renewed each month or year depending on your membership.

What does it give us?

EA Play lets you have access to The Play List, a backlog of all of Electronic Art’s games. These games can be downloaded onto your console or PC and played as many times as you like as long as you stay a subscriber.

If you only have the regular EA Play, you can play new releases, such as the new FIFA, ten days before launch but only the first ten hours of the game are accessible to you. For Pro subscribers, you have unlimited access to those same new releases.

Games such as Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Titanfall 2, The Sims franchises (as if we need an excuse to feed our Sims addiction), parts of the Dead Space franchise and parts the popular Mass Effect franchise are already on the list, with new games being added regularly, giving both regular & Pro subscribers hours of potential gameplay.

Is it worth the price?

Considering the amount of games you could access with this subscription as well as the discount and sneak peaks at new games, we would probably say yes. Though, the final decision would be up to you.

Some questions you may want to ask yourself are: will I play these games regularly enough to make it worthwhile? Are there new titles coming out on the consoles or PC that I’m dying to play? And are some of these paywalls going to ruin my experience of these games?

We can’t answer those for you, but we think if you love games as much as we do, you’ll check your wallet to see if you can log onto EA Play ASAP.

—

Have any thoughts on EA Play as a subscriber or potential buyer? Drop them down below in the comments to keep us updated on this new service as well as what new games are on their way to The Play List!