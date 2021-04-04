ENTERTAINMENT

EA Play teams up with Xbox: Is the subscription price worth it? – Film Daily

Avatar
By
Posted on
EA Play teams up with Xbox: Is the subscription price worth it? – Film Daily

EA Play’s long awaited team up with Xbox has finally arrived. The new subscription perk for Xbox Game Pass subscribers on both consoles & PC was released on March 18th, 2021 after a few hiccups back in December, when the release for PC was delayed on the day it was meant to be released (talk about bad timing).

EA, or Electronic Art, is the second largest video game company in Europe and the Americas, stationed in Redwood, California. This, of course, makes this team up with Xbox extra epic, allowing subscribers access to a plethora of games on both consoles and PC as well as a 10% discount off the purchase of new games.

Despite all the cool perks, one question does stand out to us as well as potential buyers: is the price really worth it? Let’s count our change and take a deeper look at the price of EA Play.

Contents hide
1 How much does it cost?
2 What does it give us?
3 Is it worth the price?

How much does it cost?

According to the official website, there are two subscription options for people to purchase: EA Play and EA Play Pro. Regular EA Play is $4.99 a month or $29.99 for a full year with EA Play Pro being $14.99 a month or $99.99 for a full year.

EA Play is available for one monthly fee on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC with it being accessible as a standalone subscription or packaged with Xbox Game Pass Unlimited at no extra cost according to the official site.

The subscription takes any major credit & debit cards as well as PayPal with payments automatically being renewed each month or year depending on your membership.

What does it give us?

EA Play lets you have access to The Play List, a backlog of all of Electronic Art’s games. These games can be downloaded onto your console or PC and played as many times as you like as long as you stay a subscriber.

If you only have the regular EA Play, you can play new releases, such as the new FIFA, ten days before launch but only the first ten hours of the game are accessible to you. For Pro subscribers, you have unlimited access to those same new releases.

Games such as Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Titanfall 2, The Sims franchises (as if we need an excuse to feed our Sims addiction), parts of the Dead Space franchise and parts the popular Mass Effect franchise are already on the list, with new games being added regularly, giving both regular & Pro subscribers hours of potential gameplay.

Is it worth the price?

Considering the amount of games you could access with this subscription as well as the discount and sneak peaks at new games, we would probably say yes. Though, the final decision would be up to you.

Some questions you may want to ask yourself are: will I play these games regularly enough to make it worthwhile? Are there new titles coming out on the consoles or PC that I’m dying to play? And are some of these paywalls going to ruin my experience of these games?

We can’t answer those for you, but we think if you love games as much as we do, you’ll check your wallet to see if you can log onto EA Play ASAP.

Have any thoughts on EA Play as a subscriber or potential buyer? Drop them down below in the comments to keep us updated on this new service as well as what new games are on their way to The Play List!

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
645
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
636
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
626
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
612
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
598
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
588
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
578
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
521
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
500
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech
492
LATEST

Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top