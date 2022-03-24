LATEST

EA Sports PGA Tour Delayed To Next Year

Posted on
ExpTtaaWEAMjuWM

It seems like it’s been a while since we’ve got a good golf sim, with those cozy green lawns, neat piles, and piles of white balls, but it looks like we might have to wait a while because The officially licensed golf game has been delayed. EA Sports’ next PGA Tour title has been pushed back, with the publisher confirming that the game is now set for release sometime in spring 2023.

The game was originally scheduled to launch this spring, so the full year’s delay is a substantial pushback. EA offered no explanation for the year’s slip, nor did it share on which platforms the “next gen” revival of this famous golfing title would appear.

RELATED: INTERVIEW: A Little Golf Tour developers on leaving the far cry for the indie scene

TheGAMER today’s video

“There…

Read Full News

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

652
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
540
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
476
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
451
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
431
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
419
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
407
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
395
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
393
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top