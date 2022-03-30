Each country qualifying for the World Cup Qatar 2022 as Scotland aims to join them

All 32 teams have now been finalized for the first Winter World Cup, with a draw for the much-anticipated event to be held in Qatar on 1 April.

And we still hope that Scotland will be among the teams that will face Ukraine in June before the winner takes on Wales.

There was drama last night as the fate of the countries was decided by the playoffs, away goals and penalty shootouts.

record game Take a look at the teams that will be there.

Senegal , cameroon , Ghana , Morocco , Tunisia conquered Africa.

In CONCACAF, Canada They booked their first World Cup spot since 1986 after beating Jamaica 4–0, with Mexico and the USA set to join them. Costa Rica need to beat USA by six clear goals on the final match day.

Qualifying in South America can be tricky with…