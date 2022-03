A former safety, White would provide an instant impact with his ability to play freely in space, sound against the run, while also making plays in coverage, and as a blitzer.

In 2021, White made 144 tackles, for seven losses, defended three passes, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and a sack.

Kazir White finished the season with the 8th most stops per pro football reference (144 total) and the 4th most stops per PFF (53) among all linebackers in the league.