Eagles agree to sign linebacker Kyzir White to a one-year deal

The Eagles on Saturday agreed a one-year deal with former Chargers linebacker Kazir White.

White, 26, was a 2018 fourth-rounder from West Virginia. He has spent all four seasons with the Chargers, and is coming off a career-best 2021. Appearing primarily from the starting middle linebacker spot, White made 144 tackles, ranked eighth in the NFL, and had two interceptions in 17 games.

Following the departure of Alex Singleton in free agency, White is a likely candidate to start on linebacker with TJ Edwards. White, 6-foot-2 and 216 pounds, is a volume tackler and offers versatility as a pre-college safety.

In addition to Edwards and White, the Eagles have linebackers Davian Taylor, Patrick Johnson, Shawn Bradley, Jacoby Stevens, Christian Ellis and Joe…