Eagles agree to terms with LB Kyzir White

Kazir White’s career arc shows that his best football may be ahead of him, and that’s one reason the Eagles were so interested in adding the fifth-year linebacker, who set a career high in 2021 with 144 total tackles. He did – the third-most AFC with seven games in the double digits – and has the pace and athleticism to cover in the passing game. A safety in West Virginia during his college days, White is one of seven siblings, three of whom have reached the NFL (Kevin and Caroun are former wide receivers).
So, it’s all about football and family for White, who on Saturday agreed a one-year contract with the Eagles and that adds depth to the linebacker’s core. Philadelphia continues to build – we’re early in the process here, and the team understands the job…