Eagles’ Jordan Mailata unmasked on ‘The Masked Singer’ as Thingamabob

After a surprisingly moving rendition of Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect”, many masked singer Fans were wondering who was actually under the bat-like mask of the colorful Thingmabob.

On Wednesday night, the Hawking crooner was revealed to be none other than Eagles star Jordan Malata, who was sadly voted down. The revelation that it was an offensive tackle of 6′8″ caught the judges, who guessed at the same-iconic movie star Jason Momoa.

Apparently Malata’s performances were more surprising than revealed. Her rendition of Sheeran’s wedding staple brought panelist Ken Jeong to tears as well.

