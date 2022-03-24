LATEST

Eagles’ Jordan Mailata unmasked on ‘The Masked Singer’ as Thingamabob

Posted on
Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata (68) at FedEx Field in Landover, MD on Sunday, January 2, 2022. The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Washington Football Team, 20-16.

After a surprisingly moving rendition of Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect”, many masked singer Fans were wondering who was actually under the bat-like mask of the colorful Thingmabob.

On Wednesday night, the Hawking crooner was revealed to be none other than Eagles star Jordan Malata, who was sadly voted down. The revelation that it was an offensive tackle of 6′8″ caught the judges, who guessed at the same-iconic movie star Jason Momoa.

Apparently Malata’s performances were more surprising than revealed. Her rendition of Sheeran’s wedding staple brought panelist Ken Jeong to tears as well.

» Read More: The Cinderella Story How the Eagles Discovered Jordan Malata and Overtook the Rest of the NFL | Jeff McLane

“Thanks for that, man. That’s why this show is so special. You are…

Read Full News

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

652
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
540
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
476
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
451
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
431
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
419
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
406
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
394
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
392
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top