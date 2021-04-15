Eagles Mock Draft 2021: Eagles launch rebuild with strong class | TMT

After a disappointing 2020 season, the Philadelphia Eagles have launched their rebuild. Robust within the trenches, the Eagles possess one of many prime offensive and defensive traces within the division. Nonetheless, previous that, it’s exhausting to see how they are often aggressive. Followers hope Jalen Hurts is the way forward for the franchise, however his rookie season indicated in any other case. The receiving unit is arguably the worst within the NFL. Getting receiving weapons within the 2021 NFL Draft for this group can be a precedence on this 2021 Eagles 7-Spherical Mock Draft.

Philadelphia Eagles Publish-Free Company 7-Spherical Mock Draft

Spherical 1, Choose 12: Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina

Spherical 2, Choose 37: Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, LSU

Spherical 3, Choose 70: Landon Dickerson, C, Alabama

Spherical 3, Choose 84: Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama

Spherical 4, Choose 123: Patrick Jones, EDGE, Pittsburgh

Spherical 5, Choose 162: Jaylen Twyman, IDL, Pittsburgh

Spherical 6, Choose 190: Matt Bushman, TE, BYU

Spherical 6, Choose 224: Cornell Powell, WR, Clemson

Spherical 6, Choose 225: Jack Anderson, IOL, Texas Tech

Spherical 7, Choose 234: Ok.J. Britt, LB, Auburn

Eagles 2021 NFL Mock Draft | Choose-by-pick evaluation

Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina

Of the highest cornerbacks within the 2021 NFL Draft class, none play with as a lot confidence or swagger as Jaycee Horn. Son of four-time Professional Bowl receiver Joe Horn, Jaycee is arguably the highest nook this 12 months. Whereas some choose the uncooked athletic means of Caleb Farley or the calm and accumulate play of Patrick Surtain II, Horn’s CB1 mentality has precipitated many to like his tape.

Horn can function in a press-man or zone-heavy capability because of his instincts and explosion. Horn additionally brings worth as a blitzer. He recorded 3 profession sacks and seven tackles for loss in his school profession. He can be a lock to begin reverse Slay throughout his rookie season.

When the Eagles traded for Slay final 12 months, they have been hoping to get a shutdown man nook who can compete in opposition to opposing WR1s all season. Factor’s didn’t precisely work out that approach, however not all of the blame ought to be positioned on Slay.

Philadelphia’s secondary as an entire was burnt toast, and Jim Schwartz has lengthy been asking far an excessive amount of of his exterior cornerbacks. With Schwartz now out of the image, and Horn locking down the opposite aspect of the sector, we may see a resurrection from Slay. With Horn’s choice on this 2021 Eagles Mock Draft, Philadelphia now has a secondary aggressive with Washington and New York for the highest defensive backfield within the division.

Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, LSU

After going cornerback within the first, one in every of Consumption Bateman or Terrace Marshall Jr. wanted to fall to this choice. The Eagles desperately want to seek out an X receiver earlier than the season. Some followers suppose Travis Fulgham has the expertise to do this, however he was uncooked and inconsistent final 12 months. J.J. Arcega-Whiteside has the dimensions to play the X, however it’s not even a assure he makes the roster this season.

Marshall stands true at 6’3″, possessing the very best dimension of any Day 1 or 2 receiver. He ran a blazing 4.39 40-yard sprint at his professional day whereas additionally leaping 39 inches on the vertical bounce. He recorded 23 touchdowns within the final two seasons, regardless of being the offense’s third receiving choice in 2021 and enjoying with poor QB play in a shortened season this 12 months.

Marshall would turn into the Eagles’ prime receiver from Day 1. Jalen Reagor may need better upside resulting from his game-breaking athletic means, however Marshall can be the instant alpha. He supplies a safety blanket for Hurts, because of his means to constantly win contested conditions. He may break a play down the sector occasionally, as cornerbacks don’t usually anticipate him to be so quick at his dimension.

Pairing Marshall and Reagor collectively is a stable begin to a gifted receiving corps. Philadelphia is ecstatic Marshall fell to No. 37 on this 2021 Eagles 7-Spherical Mock Draft.

Landon Dickerson, OC, Alabama

It’s unclear how for much longer Jason Kelce can be enjoying. If the Eagles are clever, they’ll goal one of many prime guys within the 2021 NFL Draft class.

A powerful heart class general, there are two apparent prime canines. The primary is Creed Humphrey from Oklahoma, and the opposite is Landon Dickerson of Alabama.

Dickerson is considerably higher than this draft place, and a few think about him to be a first-round participant. Nonetheless, he’s suffered 4 season-ending accidents in his profession, one thing that may trigger important reservations from NFL groups. If Dickerson can keep wholesome, the Eagles may substitute Kelce with a participant able to having an identical stage profession. That is saying one thing, contemplating I imagine Kelce is the very best heart of the 2010s.

Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama

At one level, it appeared like Dylan Moses was a lock to go prime 15. Nonetheless, an ACL damage and underwhelming senior season have dropped his inventory to Day 2 territory.

Moses is supremely athletic and can be two years faraway from his knee damage when his rookie season begins. The Eagles desperately lack expertise on the linebacker place, and Moses supplies each bodily instruments and expertise.

He’s flashed as a run defender and as a protection linebacker. If the Eagles can faucet into these flashes and produce them out constantly, it may very well be a boon, significantly when you think about how nicely Philly’s defensive position clogs the road of scrimmage. That is good worth for Philadelphia on this 7-Spherical 2021 Eagles Mock Draft.

Patrick Jones, EDGE, Pittsburgh

Whereas I view the Eagles’ DL in excessive regard, it’s unattainable to disregard their age. Brandon Graham simply turned 33, and Fletcher Cox turns 31 this season. It might be clever to put money into a defensive lineman who suits their system.

Pittsburgh’s Patrick Jones makes a number of sense as an edge rusher who possesses each dimension and athletic means. Probably the most underrated edge rushers within the class, in my view, Jones may very well be the participant that finally succeeds Graham. He has double-digit sack upside and is a succesful run defender. He supplies 12 months 1 depth, with the upside to begin down the road. Jones and Josh Sweat may completely be a profitable pass-rush duo.

Jaylen Twyman, IDL, Pittsburgh

On this 2021 Eagles 7-Spherical Mock Draft, Philadelphia double-dips from the College of Pittsburgh. Jones and Jaylen Twyman harassed ACC quarterbacks collectively and might now develop within the NFL collectively.

Much like the reasoning I used to take Jones, Twyman would supply depth in 12 months 1, with the expertise to finally take over because the beginning three-technique. Studying behind guys like Cox and Javon Hargrave can be enormous for Twyman, whose pad stage is just too inconsistent to see any substantial enjoying time as a rookie.

When the whole lot is on for Twyman, he’s arguably the highest pocket-pushing inside cross rusher. Nonetheless, the flashes occur far too sometimes to commit heavy draft capital in him. Nonetheless, the choice of Jones and Twyman are forward-thinking picks as Philadelphia undergoes their rebuild.

Matt Bushman, TE, BYU

Whereas Ertz continues to be technically on the roster, it’s clear he doubtless received’t be with the Eagles when the 2021 season kicks off. Goedert is sweet and will flourish because the TE1 in Philly. However, that leaves a gap behind Goedert the group could fill within the 2021 NFL Draft.

Matt Bushman of BYU suits that position to a T. He may have been a Day 2 choose however suffered a season-ending damage after returning to highschool for his senior season. High quality blocker, good athlete, and constant palms, Bushman has all of the instruments to fill the void behind Goedert.

Cornell Powell, WR, Clemson

Cornell Powell jogs my memory a little bit of Washington celebrity Terry McLaurin. He doesn’t possess the identical game-breaking pace, however there’s a familiarity of their path to the NFL. Each performed at a top-three program, had underwhelming manufacturing resulting from a loaded receiver room, and a well-developed ability set.

Powell’s palms and route operating each undertaking nicely to the NFL, and the Eagles’ new employees doubtless desires to usher in their very own guys on the receiver place. Powell would possibly by no means be a star, however he is usually a productive WR2 or WR3. He supplies good worth in the direction of the top of this 7-Spherical 2021 Eagles Mock Draft.

Jack Anderson, IOL, Texas Tech

Accidents have ravaged the Eagles’ offensive line recently, so including expertise depth is smart on Day 3. Jack Anderson was a long-time starter at Texas Tech, and he possesses the instruments to play heart or guard. He’s athlete, which Philly loves of their linemen, and may very well be high-quality depth. Anderson is sweet sufficient to be a spot starter, however they don’t choose him with the expectation he’ll develop previous being backup.

Ok.J. Britt, LB, Auburn

One of many prime run defenders within the class, Ok.J. Britt personifies the time period “thumper.” He supplies subsequent to nothing in protection and shouldn’t be on the sector greater than 20-30% of snaps. Nonetheless, so far as the Eagles’ linebackers go, no one is much like Britt. They lack dimension or power and don’t fill holes nicely. Regardless of all his struggles in different elements of the sport, Britt ensures to deliver perspective and aggression to the Eagles’ second stage. In consequence, Britt rounds out this 2021 Eagles 7-Spherical Mock Draft.

Need extra prospect information? Wish to do your personal mock draft?

Dive into TMT’s Free NFL Mock Draft Simulator and check your personal drafting acumen. Proceed to go to Professional Soccer Community for NFL information and in-depth evaluation. Additionally, you should definitely observe us on Twitter (@PFN365) to remain within the loop on all issues school soccer and the NFL Draft panorama.