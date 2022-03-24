Eagles News: Jordan Mailata dazzles on The Masked Singer

lets go Philadelphia Eagles Link …

Jordan Malata The Masked Singer

As seen during the season, Jordyn Malata needs a little help with his helmet at all times. That’s what happened once again on Wednesday night as the Australian “unmasked” on The Masked Singer. Malata displayed a different talent under the guise of the hit TV show “Thingumbob”. Malata’s ability to hit a block as well as a note may come as a surprise to people across the country, but not to Eagles fans.

Good morning everybody, Here’s Eagles Jordan Malata performing on The Masked Singer to start your day. One man who can do it all. pic.twitter.com/s70uGU6Q5t — Cameron Hogwood (@ch_skysports) 24 March 2022

