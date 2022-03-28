Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie wins Academy Award for Questlove’s Summer of Soul

Summer of Soul, produced by Jeffrey Lurie’s play/action pictures production company, won the Academy Award for Best Documentary on Sunday night, the third Academy Award for Owner of the Eagles.

Lurie was executive producer of Summer of Soul, directed by Philly native Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson and in the summer of 1969, the first ever of six Harlem Cultural Festival concerts to document Black culture, music, and history in New York. Uses unviewed footage. ,

Summer of Soul (or When the Revolution Can’t Be Television) was the directorial debut for Questlove, who is a writer, historian, songwriter, and professor as well as being the drummer for The Roots.

The film stars Stevie Wonder, Sly and the Family Stone, The Fifth Dimension, Bibi King, Ray…