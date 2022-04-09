Eagles sign Olympian Devon Allen after Oregon Pro Day performance

Eagles Signed a two-time Olympian to his roster on Friday.

Devon Allen played college football at the University of Oregon due to a knee injury before his football career ended. Allen has not played a football match since 2016.

Once he recovered from that injury, he became a two-time Olympian in the 110m hurdles. He is a three-time national champion in this event. He finished fifth in the event at the 2016 Rio Olympics and then fourth in ’21 in Tokyo.

He won the 2016 Olympic Trials with a time of 13:03 seconds. He completed the ’21 Olympic event in 13.14 seconds.

During his three-year college football career, Allen amassed a total of 919 yards and eight touchdowns.

Allen decided to return to football by attending the Oregon Pro…