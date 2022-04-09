Eagles sign Olympian Devon Allen after Oregon Pro Day performance

Eagles Signed a two-time Olympian to his roster on Friday.

Devon Allen played college football at the University of Oregon due to a knee injury before his football career ended. Allen has not played a football match since 2016.

Once he recovered from that injury, he became a two-time Olympian in the 110m hurdles. He is a three-time national champion in this event. He finished fifth in the event at the 2016 Rio Olympics and then fourth in ’21 in Tokyo.


