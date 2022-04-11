Early Call Answered – Stanford University Athletics

Stanford, Calif. , No. 2 Stanford took an early lead and held control in a 13-6 win over No. 14 Indiana at the Avery Aquatic Center on Sunday morning.
Stanford (18-2, 4-1 MPSF) won its fourth straight game and completed a sweep of conference opponents in less than 24 hours, following a 15-5 victory at San Jose State on Saturday.
Cardinal’s Big Three area fisher, makenzie fisher And Ryan Neshull The offense ignited early and often against Indiana (14-13, 1-4 MPSF), who was navigating back-to-back of his own after playing two matches yesterday.
area fisher Finished with game-high totals in goals (5), assists (3) and shots (8), makenzie fisher contributed four goals, three assists and a game-best seven attempts, while Neuschul added three goals for five…
