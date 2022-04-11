Early Call Answered – Stanford University Athletics

Stanford, Calif. , No. 2 Stanford took an early lead and held control in a 13-6 win over No. 14 Indiana at the Avery Aquatic Center on Sunday morning.

Stanford (18-2, 4-1 MPSF) won its fourth straight game and completed a sweep of conference opponents in less than 24 hours, following a 15-5 victory at San Jose State on Saturday.

Cardinal’s Big Three area fisher , makenzie fisher And Ryan Neshull The offense ignited early and often against Indiana (14-13, 1-4 MPSF), who was navigating back-to-back of his own after playing two matches yesterday.