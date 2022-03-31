Early Edition: 31 March, 2022

Signup to receive the Early Edition in your inbox here.

A curated weekday guide to major national security news and developments over the past 24 hours. Here’s today’s news.

RUSSIA, UKRAINE – FIGHTING

About 20 per cent of the Russian forces around Kyiv, and some forces near the Chernobyl nuclear site, are in various stages of moving north away from the capital, the Pentagon said yesterday, with some personnel crossing into Belarus. However, the Defense Department does not consider this movement proof that the Russian government is serious about its vow to scale back attacks on major cities. Instead, the Pentagon’s current intelligence assessment is that Russia intends to “refit these troops, resupply them and probably employ them elsewhere in Ukraine,” Pentagon Press…