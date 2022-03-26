Earth Hour 2022: Here’s how Dubliners can participate and switch off

We’re always glued to our phones and dependent on technology, so why not take a break from the madness tonight?

Dubliners and everyone in the world are welcome to participate and switch off for Earth Hour 2022,

People are encouraged to come together at 8:30 pm to take care of each other and as part of this campaign we all share a home.

Tonight is the fifteenth year of Earth Hour and people around the world will turn off their lights for this hour.

An annual tradition started by the World Wildlife Fund in 2007 as a way to raise climate change awareness in Australia.

The WWF described the annual campaign as a symbol of “unity” and “hope”, adding: “Earth Hour aims to …