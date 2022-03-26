Earth Hour 2022: Lights out at 8.30 pm, do your bit to conserve energy – know more | India News

Earth Hour: Every year on the last Saturday of March, Earth Hour is seen. Climate change and energy conservation are two major focus areas of the modern world and during this special hour, people around the world – at home or in offices – turn off their lights as a show of support for conserving energy.

In 2022, Earth Hour March 26 has fallen, and less than two hours from now, people will be urged to voluntarily plunge into the ‘darkness’. People from all over the world will show solidarity and switch off their lights for an hour from 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm (local…