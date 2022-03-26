Earth Hour: Lights out at 8:30pm, time to conserve energy. All you need to know

Earth Hour: Every year on 26 March, people around the world turn off their electricity for an hour by turning off their lights in homes and offices as a support to conserve energy during World Earth Hour. The theme of this year’s event invites people around the world to unite in a moment of reflection on our relationships with each other and our collective home – Earth.

importance of earth hour

Started by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) and its partners in Sydney in 2007, the practice has become a catalyst for dramatic change and collective action to protect the environment.

The symbolic Light-Out Earth Hour will raise awareness of climate change and energy conservation and create a sustainable,…