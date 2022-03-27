Earth Hour: World Wildlife Federation initiative sheds light on climate issues

As the fifteenth annual Earth Hour takes into account energy use, a new report suggests that Manitoba’s green future is attainable with a lot of work.

Earth Hour, an initiative of the World Wildlife Federation, takes place on Saturdays around the world at 8:30 p.m. local time.

People are asked to switch off their lights and discuss climate change for an hour.

“After we get home tonight, we’re probably just going to light some candles and read a book or something like that. I just have to make sure I turn off the lights,” says Matthew, one of many Winnipegers Guidry said. In Earth Hour.

In Winnipeg, buildings such as City Hall and the Manitoba Legislative Building are participating.

“We all have a role to play in raising awareness and protecting ourselves…