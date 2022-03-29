Earthquake Report in Adelaide • Glam Adelaide

share Tweet share share E-mail

Image: Glam Adelaide

It has been confirmed that Adelaide has experienced its second earthquake for the month of March at 7:05 pm tonight.

Before it was confirmed by the Bureau of Meteorology, reports of aftershocks in the Adelaide area were spread across social media.

The Bureau of Meteorology confirmed a 2.8ML earthquake at 7:04 pm.

Social media posts said people thought it was in Murray Bridge, O’Halloran Hill, Adelaide’s CBD and Lobethal, among other areas.

Small tremors can be felt…