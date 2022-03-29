Earthquake tremors in Adelaide for the second time this month

Adelaide has been hit by a small earthquake for the second time this month.

Geoscience Australia reported a magnitude 2.8 tremor around 7 p.m. with the epicenter around Mount Barker in the Adelaide Hills.

A 3.8 magnitude earthquake was recorded at the same location on March 6, followed by tremors a few hours later.

More than 2,000 felt reports were given to Geoscience Australia within 90 minutes of the earthquake.

Its website shows that the tremors were felt in metropolitan Adelaide, as far north as Gawler and as far south as Meningi.