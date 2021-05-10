East Gate Plaza tech-corridor development planned in Mesa – Your Valley

Diversified Partners recently announced a 17-acre mixed-used development is planned at the northeast corner of Ellsworth Road and Elliot Road in Mesa.

The Elliot tech corridor, which includes Apple, Edgecore, Dignity Health, and the future Google site, will be home to the project which will include medical, office and retail components. The development is directly north of Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport, a hub to more than 1.5 million travelers annually, according to a release.

East Gate Plaza is also adjacent to Eastmark, a master-planned community with 15,000 homes at completion. Ellsworth Road has the highest traffic volume in the city of Mesa, which has a population of 511,000.

Diversified Partners has multiple deals in process that include restaurants, retail, convenience store/gas station, coffee, dessert, nail salon and dental/orthodontic users, and others.

“We are creating a destination community, playing off the tech corridor theme, which means there will be lots of glass, angular lines and rich materials such as masonry, roll-up doors and exposed steel elements,” Dane Astle, principal architect and EDIFICE owner, said in the release.

“We are creating a collaborative environment where people will come to work, take coffee breaks on benches under the trees and stay for the retail and restaurant experiences. By including a fueling station we are adding to the full campus design vision,” Mr. Astle said. “The site will be very activated with architectural touches to make it stand out,” he said.

“The explosive commercial growth along both Elliot and Ellsworth, proximity to three freeways, the expanding Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport, new sports complex and thousands of new homes planned and underway are great indications that this project will be serving a much wider future audience,” Walt Brown, founder and CEO of Diversified Partners, said in the release. “We greatly appreciate all of the assistance the City of Mesa has provided in moving this project forward.”

Diversified Partners is a commercial real estate brokerage and development company that offers a wide range of services for tenants, property owners, investors, and developers in all facets of real estate. Go to dpcre.com.