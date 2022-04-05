EastEnders cast salutes “incredible” June Brown

a member of eastenders Artists have paid tribute to June Brown as “an incredible woman who had the most incredible life and career” following her death at the age of 95.

Brown played the chain-Smoking Don’t Cotton in the BBC One soap for more than 30 years.

Gillian Taylforth, who played Kathy Beale on the show, hailed Brown as “a wonderful woman and a truly wonderful actress”.

June Brown, OBE, MBE

She added: “I am really heartbroken by this news.”

“I shared many scenes with her over the years and she was always the one I watched and learned from,” Taylforth continued.

“There will never be another June Brown and I am sending all my love to her family.”

Adam Woodyatt, who plays Telforth’s on-screen son Ian…