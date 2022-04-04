EastEnders.Cotton actress June Brown dies at 95

Actress June Brown, who played Dot Cotton in the BBC soap eastendersHas died at the age of 95.

Brown played Cotton on the long-running TV show for 35 years, appearing in the show’s 40th episode in July 1985 and only leaving in 2020.

Brown died peacefully at home in Surrey, England on Sunday, his family said.

cast members eastenders Paying tribute to the actress, with Adam Woodyatt, who played Ian Beale in the soap, said she was “an incredible woman”.

“I’m lost for words, some …