EastEnders legend June Brown, better known as Dot Cotton, dies at 95

EastEnders star June Brown, best known for her role as chain-smoking Don’t Cotton, has died at the age of 95, the BBC has announced.
The actress passed away on Sunday at her home in Surrey with her family.
An EastEnders spokesperson said: “We are deeply saddened to announce that our dear June Brown, OBE, MBE, passed away last night.
“There aren’t enough words to describe how much June was loved and adored at EastEnders, her loving warmth, wit and great humor will never be forgotten.
“June created in Don’t Cotton one of the most iconic characters not only in soap but in British television, and having appeared in 2,884 episodes, June’s remarkable performance created some of EastEnders’ best moments.
“We send all our love and deepest condolences…
