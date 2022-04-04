EastEnders star June Brown has died at the age of 95

eastenders Star June Brown, best known for her role as Dot Cotton, has died at the age of 95, the BBC has announced.

He died along with his family at his home in Surrey on Sunday.

The iconic actress started playing legendary characters shortly after her BBC soap debut in 1985. Tributes have been paid to the star.

One eastenders The spokesperson said: “We are deeply saddened to announce that our dear June Brown, OBE, MBE, passed away last night.

“There are not enough words to describe how much June was loved and loved by all eastendersHis loving warmth, wit and great humor will never be forgotten.

June Brown, OBE, MBE

“June created one of the most iconic characters…