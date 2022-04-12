Easter and Anzac Weekend Road Safety Tips for Te Wai Pounamu / South Island

Te y Pounamu/South Island travelers are encouraged to make their Easter and Anzac weekend travel safer and more comfortable. holiday travel planner Plan ahead and avoid delays.

The Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency travel planner shows projected traffic conditions for popular routes across the country during the Easter period based on previous years’ travel patterns.

Waka Kotahi Journey Manager Tresca Forester says that with the Easter holiday, and back-to-back Anzac long weekends this year, and school holidays from Good Friday to May 1, Waka Kotahi is hoping that Easter and Anzac The roads will be very busy for the weekend. ,

“all above…