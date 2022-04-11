Easter Bank Holiday weekend travel will be the busiest on record on UK roads

RAC is warning motorists that this Easter weekend will be the busiest on the roads in eight years.

It is estimated that 21.5 million leisure trips will be made on UK roads between Good Friday and Easter Monday.

If the estimate is correct, it would be the highest it has been since RAC began tracking travel for the Easter Bank holiday in 2014. Good Friday on 15th April will be the busiest day of the four-day break. The M6 ​​between Manchester and the Lake District is expected to be particularly busy, with the M25 clockwise between Rigate Hill, Surrey and the A303 near Denham, Buckinghamshire and Stonehenge.

Drivers wishing to avoid maximum congestion are urged to leave before 9 am or delay their journey till after 7.30 pm.

