Easter eggs delivered 2022: Chocolates arriving by mail from Cadbury, Caramack, Thornton and more

The clocks have gone up, which means spring is very much upon us and there is now less than a week to go until Easter Sunday, which this year falls on April 17th.

Whether you honor it for religious sentiments or simply enjoy the long weekend, for many people, food is a big part of the celebration – be it delicious hot cross buns, spiced biscuits or roasted lamb.

But lest we forget the Easter egg – an excellent treat that is an integral part of the festive weekend. Whether you opt for something decadent and luxurious or a supermarket delight, there are a plethora of options to choose from.

Chocolatiers have really stepped up their game in recent years. No longer just eggs wrapped in tinfoil, brands have opted for plastic-free packaging, inventive recipes, extra treats and more…