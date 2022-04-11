Easter traffic 2022: why this bank holiday weekend could be the busiest in 8 years – UK roads and time to escape

RAC predicts 21.6 meters of extra travel and warns of major blockades on major routes amid chaos on railways

Drivers are being warned to expect major delays and queues on the roads this Easter weekend as bank holiday traffic is forecast to hit an eight-year high.

This weekend is the first bank holiday of the year and since virtually all COVID restrictions are lifted and homes are expected to make the most of it, over 21.6 million holiday trips have been planned between Good Friday and Easter Monday.

The RAC has said that drivers should be prepared to take longer than usual for their journey as lakhs of families travel extra despite the rising cost of motoring.