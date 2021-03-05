Eastern Washington Prediction, Northern Arizona in Game Preview: FCS Spring Football

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks vs. Eastern Washington Eagles Prediction and FCS Spring Football Game Preview.

Northern Arizona vs Eastern Washington Broadcasting

Date: Saturday, March 4

Game Time: 4:05 ET

Location: Roos Field, Chaney, WA

Network: Pluto TV

Northern Arizona (1-0) vs. Eastern Washington (0-1) Game Preview

Why Northern Arizona will win

Now that’s how you open a season.

Oklahoma State transfer Kadre Woodetti threw a game-winning touchdown pass in the final moments to gain Southern Utah 34-33. Southern Utah may not be anything special, but it was still a good win in a fun game – it turned into a shootout after needing a little time to go.

Idaho is considered nothing special, and it managed to get over Eastern Washington 28-21. Vandals threw for about 300 yards and hit enough big plays to pull it off.

Woodetti and the passing game have to keep things running. There is not going to be a whole on the ground, but control the clock, and keep the EWU away from the ground, and …

Why Eastern Washington Will Win

Eastern Washington is better than this.

The Eagles have talent, and they have offensive parts that are far faster and more dangerous than Idaho. Eric Barrier threw for 339 yards and two touchdowns, and he should be able to do that against an NAU defense that needs a while to get bad, if that’s even possible.

Justin Miller of Southern Utah threw five touchdown passes, kept the Thunderbirds pressing and controlled the game until the end with the ball in his possession for more than 40 minutes.

What is going to happen

Mulligan departed by way of eastern Washington.

This is a much better team than it looks against Idaho, and it’s going to show it with a big day passing attack that’s going to be more sensational than satisfying.

Northern Arizona vs Eastern Washington Prediction, Line

Eastern Washington 41, Northern Arizona 24

Line: Eastern Washington-14, O / U: 64

