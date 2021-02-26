Eastern Washington vs. Idaho Prediction, Game Preview: FCS Spring Football

Eastern Washington Eagles vs. Idaho Vandals Prediction and FCS Spring Football Game Preview.

East Washington vs. Idaho Broadcast

Date: Saturday, 2 February 27

Game Time: 6:05 ET

Location: Kibi Dome, Moscow, ID

Network: Pluto

Eastern Washington (0-0) vs. Idaho (0-0) Game Preview

Why Eastern Washington Will Win

Here comes the crime and here comes the fun… again.

The Eastern Washington attack got good enough stakes to be good for back star QB Eric Barrier and the No. 1 FCS attack in 2019. This may not be a high-flying fun show right out of the gate, given that so many starters are being replaced, but the systems are in place to make bombs.

Idaho is rebuilding even more, and it requires full work for an offensive line that allowed everyone to enter the backfield. The Eastern Washington defensive should remain behind the front line, but…

Why idaho will win

The Wandlers have to take advantage of a lost Eagles start with a good first half.

The 2019 team head coach Paul Petrino does not have a ton of big talent who is struggling with his consistency, but there are more quarterback options ready to make a push for the passing game that need to be improved. There are enough decent receivers to demand more, and can be a genuine, live defense.

Trey Walker is a big time lineer and good hitter behind one of the better looking defensive fronts in the Petrino era, but…

What is going to happen

Eastern Washington crime will happen quickly and there will be no problem despite all the new personnel. Yes, Idaho was able to pull back victory over 2019, and yes, the Vandals have promised, and …

That win was back in 2019. The Idaho defensive front will be solid, but there will be plenty of issues in the secondary.

Eastern Washington vs. Idaho Prediction, Line

Eastern Washington 41, Idaho 27

Line: Eastern Washington-6, O / U: 62.5

