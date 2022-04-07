EasyJet and British Airways flight cancellations – latest travel updates

Another day of disrupted travel plans unfolds as airlines announce the cancellation of flights to and from UK airports.

British Airways’ cancellations have increased from 20 to 74 today, while EasyJet’s cancellations have dropped from six to 52.

Airlines have blamed the staff shortage due to Covid-related absenteeism.

Spanish holidays are also in danger after Spanish authorities reopened them with immediate effect to unvaccinated travelers, only to make a U-turn on the rule last night.

On Wednesday the tourism board said British visitors without screening would be able to enter the country, with a negative pre-departure test.

In fact, the tourism board later confirmed, the rule is that people aged 18 and over must be fully vaccinated or prove they have been cured of COVID-19…