EasyJet lowcost airline aircrafts with their engines covered with plastic protection, remain on the tarmac of the Humberto Delgado airport in Lisbon on April 9, 2020. - Portuguese government decided to suspend all flights from April 9 to 13 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP) (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images)

EasyJet canceled hundreds of flights due to high level of illness of employees related to COVID. UK News

More than 200 flights were canceled by EasyJet over the weekend, with dozens more canceled on Monday, leaving some stranded amid the coronavirus-related disruption to a resurgence of passengers.

The budget airline attributed the cancellation to staff shortage due to COVID-19.

It said it had made efforts to counter the shortfall by “roastering” standby crew over the weekend, but was forced to make “additional cancellations”.

More than 60 flights canceled on Monday

Sixty-two flights have been pulled on Monday.

An EasyJet spokesperson said: “As a result of the current high rate of COVID infections across Europe, EasyJet like all businesses is experiencing higher than normal levels of employee illness.


