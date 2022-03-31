Eat at Jersey Mike’s Subs Today and Help at the Special Olympics

Hungry? Move ahead Jersey Mike’s Subscription Help today and at Special Olympics.

If you haven’t heard, News 12 New Jersey is reporting that today, Wednesday, March 30, is “Giving Day.” The sandwich chain, along with several local stores, does this every year, with this year’s money going to Special Olympics USA.

All Jersey Mike’s Sub Shops Participating in this wonderful fundraiser across the country. It’s so easy to help. All you have to do is eat. Laugh out loud Jersey Mike’s Subs will donate 100% of profits today to help make dreams come true this summer as Special Olympics athletes compete at the Special Olympics National in Orlando… Jersey Mike’s Subs also sponsors the event.

Last year, Jersey Mike’s Subscription Was able to donate $15 million and they are hoping to beat him…