Eating Tips: How to eat with Chopstick, learn here

Japanese chopstick is the most popular type of Chinese fork and is known as Hashi in Japanese. The next time you eat an Asian dish, there are a few easy steps to enable you to show off your skills.

Hold the chopstick like a pen in your leading hand. Now wrap the top portion of your middle finger around the chopstick. Put your thumb on the chopstick so that it can get some more support.

Take another chopstick and place it between your thumb and palm and keep the thin end facing down. Place this chopstick on your ring finger when it is being used.

In both chopsticks, their thin ends should correspond to each other. Use your middle and index finger and lift your top chopstick to touch the end of the other chopstick.

When the bottom of the chopstick is in place, push down with your forefinger finger to move the chopstick downwards to take food. Stop pushing to move the chopstick up.